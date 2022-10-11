KDHE annual survey finds those who make less than $50K more likely to smoke

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual survey found that around 16% of Kansans smoke, and those who make less than $50,000 are more likely to do so.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that on Tuesday, Oct. 11, it released the results from the 2020 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey.

“The BRFSS provides Kansas-specific data on the health status and health-related behaviors of Kansas adults. We appreciate the Kansans who agreed to participate in this telephone survey to help us better understand the leading contributors to poor health and premature death, trends in health status, and their points of view on health-related topics. This information is widely used for state and local public health planning, evaluation, and policy development,” said Julie Sergeant, Ph.D., Director of the Kansas BRFSS program.

The KDHE noted that the results of the survey found the rate of obesity in Kansas is more than 35% and is higher among those with diabetes or who live with a disability. It said 22% of Kansans reported that they did not take part in any leisure physical activity.

The Department indicated that more than 16% of Kansans smoke cigarettes with higher rates among those with an annual household income below $50,000. It said obesity and smoking significantly contribute to chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. However, behavioral changes to reduce obesity and smoking can reduce the burden of these diseases.

The KDHE said additional highlights from the report include the following:

About 35.3% of Kansas adults 18+ were obese.

More than 19% of adults have been diagnosed with depression.

Almost 12% of adults lack health care coverage.

More than 17% of adults had binge drunk in the past 30 days.

African American Kansans suffer from diabetes at more than twice the rate of White Kansans.

Less than half of adults received a flu shot during the previous year.

Among those 45+, females were significantly more likely to suffer an injury from a fall than males.

Sergeant noted that the BRFSS gives an in-depth look into many health behaviors and includes data to use to help shape the efforts of many communities and state health programs as well as to more effectively partner with Kansans to protect and improve their health.

The KDHE indicated that the BRFSS is coordinated and partly funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is the largest continuously conducted survey in the world. It is held in every state, Washington, D.C., and several U.S. territories. It said the anonymous survey is held year-round.

For answers to commonly asked questions, click HERE.

To read the full 2020 report, click HERE.

