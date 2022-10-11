KBI awarded $3 million grant to enhance state’s crime reporting system

AG Schmidt (left), Sen. Moran (center) and KBI Director Kirk Thompson (right) announce a $3...
AG Schmidt (left), Sen. Moran (center) and KBI Director Kirk Thompson (right) announce a $3 million grant on Oct. 11, 2022.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has been awarded a $3 million grant to enhance the state’s crime reporting system.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Director Kirk Thompson was joined by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Attorney General Derek Schmidt to announce a $3 million grant award.

KBI noted that the funds come from the U.S. Department of Justice and will be used to enhance the Kansas Incident-Based Reporting System. KIBRS is a statewide crime information database that collects and records crime occurrences and generates crime statistics for the state.

The Bureau thanked Sen. Moran for his help to secure the funds for Kansas law enforcement. It said the funds will allow leaders a new tool to map and analyze crime trends and patterns to better fight crime and confront emerging threats.

Once the KIBRS project is finished, KBI said it will provide police chiefs, county sheriffs, public officials, policymakers and the public a greater ability to answer more questions about crime in the Sunflower State.

The Bureau noted that KIBS will help officials interpret data to make personnel and resource decisions to enhance the safety of communities.

