Kansas City police investigating after Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed photographer at Chiefs game

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson, left, and safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The photographer pushed by Raiders receiver Davante Adams at Monday night’s Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium has filed a police report, and KCPD is investigating the incident.

Adams was seen on camera pushing a photographer on the sideline while heading into the Raiders locker room. He apologized on social media after the game---a 30-29 win for the Chiefs---saying he “felt horrible immediately.”

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams tweeted. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended, and when he ran in front of me as I exited, that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That’s not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

The photographer was not named in the police report taken by the Kansas City Police Department, but the report indicates the incident caused injury. The photographer was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the incident, the police report states.

The incident will be investigated by KCPD’s Assault Unit detectives, and is expected to take longer than a couple of days.

If detectives determine there is probable cause that a crime was committed, they will forward the necessary information and evidence to the prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

Latest News

Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens
FILE
Washburn to host book launch with local influence
Gas prices
Kansas remains below national average while gas prices on the rise
New S Topeka IHOP
IHOP to open new South Topeka location
NW Tyler project
New phase set to start as construction progresses on NW Tyler St.