K-State’s Hayes named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s Josh Hayes has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

The senior safety was the leading tackler for the Wildcats against Iowa State on Saturday, helping the defense to allow its fewest points since the first game of their 2021 season against Stanford (7).

K-State’s defense only allowed 276 offensive yards by the Cyclones. Hayes also had a five yard tackle for loss and a pass breakup against Iowa State.

Hayes, a transfer from Virginia, made the move from cornerback to free safety this year, and is nearing posting his career best season for tackles.

The accolade marks the third conference honor in a row for Kansas State, and the sixth this season.

