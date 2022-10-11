Join the party! Fairlawn Plaza celebrates 60 years

Fairlawn Plaza is holding a community anniversary celebration Oct. 15. It starts with a car show in the AM, free activities all day, and a concert at 7pm.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many shopping areas come and go, but Topeka’s Fairlawn Plaza has been able to adapt and thrive for 60 years now.

The community is invited to help them celebrate the milestone. Randy Austin, owner of Fairlawn Plaza, visited Eye on NE Kansas, to share details of the event. He also talked about how be believes a focus on relationships and being partners with the center’s tenants is a recipe for success.

The Fairlawn Plaza 60th anniversary celebration is Saturday, Oct. 15. It include a car show from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (registration starts at 9:30 a.m.); the Ultimate Bounce from noon to 4 p.m.; a variety of free family-friendly activities from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and a concert by Chance Encounter from 7 to 9 p.m. Food vendors and a cash bar also will be available.

