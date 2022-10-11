Iowa man recovers in hospital with serious injuries after rear-end collision

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Iowa man is recovering in a Wichita hospital after he sustained serious injuries in a rear-end collision in South-Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 254 and Butler Rd. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Jeffrey A. Topham, 69, of Griswold, Iowa, had been headed west on the highway in his 2019 Ford Expedition when he rear-ended a 2009 GMC Magnavan driven by Gregory J. Eilert, 63, of Benton.

KHP indicated that Eilert’s van left the road after the impact and landed on its passenger side in the north ditch. Meanwhile, Topham’s Expedition came to a rest in the road blocking both westbound lanes of traffic.

Officials noted that Topham was rushed to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Eilert and his passenger, Jaron G. Eilert, 35, of Newton, both escaped the crash without injury.

KHP also said that Eilert was found to not have been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

