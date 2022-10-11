IHOP to open new South Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new IHOP is set to open in South Topeka before the end of the year.

A spokesperson for IHOP told 13 NEWS on Monday, Oct. 10, that a new franchise location will open in the southern portion of the Capital City.

IHOP media relations said the opening for the new 3001 SW Topeka Blvd. location is “slated for later this fall.”

While the new addition leaves only one vacant space in the Holliday Square Shopping Center, Topeka already has two other IHOP restaurants - 1731 SW Wanamaker Rd. and 551 NW Highway 24.

The new IHOP location will take over the building that Capitol City Pawn once occupied.

