Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available this coming weekend at a downtown Topeka church.

St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will be the site of a Harvesters food giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Organizers said food items will be distributed as long as the supply lasts.

