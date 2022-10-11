Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available this coming weekend at a downtown Topeka church.

St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will be the site of a Harvesters food giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Organizers said food items will be distributed as long as the supply lasts.

