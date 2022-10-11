Grain truck spills after attempt to avoid Western Kansas collision

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT
THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A grain truck spilled in Western Kansas after it attempted to avoid a collision and hit an embankment instead.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 36 with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Western Star semi-truck, driven by Tyler D. Deshazo, 31, of Colby, was headed north on the highway when it was unable to come to a complete stop and yield to traffic legally stopped in the northbound lane waiting for another vehicle to turn.

KHP indicated that Deshazo’s truck left the road to the right, went over County Road 36 and hit a dirt embankment. From here, the vehicle came to a rest on its passenger side which spilled all of the trailer’s contents - grain.

Officials noted that Deshazo was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident

