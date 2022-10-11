Gas prices inching up again in Kansas and across the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demand for gasoline is up, and so are prices at the pump, according to AAA.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Tuesday in Kansas was $3.52, up 11 cents from $3.41 a week ago and up 15 cents from $3.37 a month ago.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas a year ago was $2.98.

Meanwhile, AAA says the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Tuesday was $3.92, up 12 cents from $3.80 a week ago and up 21 cents from $3.71 a month ago.

The national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas a year ago was $3.24.

AAA says the highest average cost on record was $5.01 for a gallon of unleaded gas this past June 14 and $5.81 for a gallon of diesel fuel this past June 19.

GasBuddy.com on Tuesday was reporting the cost for unleaded gas in Topeka ranged from $3.39 to $3.55 per gallon.

