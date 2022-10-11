FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area.

The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.

“My dad’s always been in the food business,” according to Alcantara. “He has always worked in the kitchen business, and we saw this spot for sale one day and he was like ‘do you want to...open this place up?’ and I was like ‘yeah,’ I was like ‘I’ll do it’ and then from there we tried it out. "

The restaurant features smoked meats, ribs, pulled pork, pasta, hamburgers, lots of options for a customer to select. The Buffalo Grille also offers salad options for customers looking for something healthier.

Alcantara says Fridays are the busiest when the Buffalo Grille offers a deal for its ribs.

“We have a special on Fridays, where we have full slabs for $20 with 2 sides, and we have the half slab for $14.99 on Fridays,” Alcantara said. “So, that’s when a lot of people come in because we have that deal.”

The Buffalo Grille opened back in November 2021, while COVID was still affecting businesses and society, but the restaurant will officially turn one year old in November 2022.

“It’s a new location, it’s family owned -- family business,” Alcantara said. “So, we are trying to do a good job on this side of town. There is [not] no barbeque, you know, so we are trying to put barbeque out here. We have American food, we have hamburgers, we have a little bit of everything, and I know that if they come out here, they are going to love the food.”

They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are closed on Sundays.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.