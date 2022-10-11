Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen Sedgwick Co. deputy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff to honor a fallen Sedgwick Co. deputy.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Tuesday, Oct. 11, she signed an executive order to demand all flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Friday, Oct. 14, in honor of fallen Sedgwick Co. Deputy Sidnee Carter.

Gov. Kelly noted that Carter graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in July 2022 and died in the line of duty on Friday, Oct. 7.

“Today, I’ve ordered flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter, who was known for her caring heart and ability to make people smile,” Kelly said. “I offer my condolences to Deputy Carter’s family as they grieve during this challenging time.”

Kelly indicated that Deputy Carter will be interred on Friday morning in Wichita.

