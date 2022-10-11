Election 2022: Vicki Schmidt, (R) Incumbent Insurance Commissioner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Vicki Schmidt, (R), the incumbent insurance commissioner visited Tuesday, Oct. 11. Watch to hear her thoughts on the role of the office and areas she’d like to improve.

Schmidt is challenged by Democrat Kiel Corkan. 13 NEWS is working to schedule a visit with him.

