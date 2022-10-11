Election 2022: Dennis Pyle, (I) Candidate for Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Sen. Dennis Pyle, (I), a state senator from Hiawatha who is running for Governor, visited Tuesday, Oct. 11. Watch to hear what led to his decision to run and his priorities if elected.

Republican challenger Derek Schmidt, the current attorney general, is scheduled to visit the show Oct. 12. Libertarian Seth Cordell was on the show in late September. 13 NEWS is working to schedule a time with incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly.

