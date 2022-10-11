Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka.

Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.

“I am thrilled to see our community work together to celebrate the variety of businesses that downtown Topeka offers,” said Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka Inc. “Hy-Vee is synonymous in our area with quality, variety and incredible service. Those are traits shared by our amazing downtown business partners, including Iron Rail, The Pennant and more! We are excited to see these businesses come together to introduce new customers to both Hy-Vee and our wonderful downtown.”

Downtown Topeka noted that the party will be held between 6 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, outside Hy-Vee in southwest Topeka, 2951 SW Wanamaker Rd.

“We at Hy-Vee believe in making an impact in our community,” said Jordan Eslick, store director for Hy-Vee Topeka. “I personally am a big fan of downtown and greatly enjoy Iron Rail Brewing. We are excited to partner with their team, as well as Downtown Topeka, to raise awareness of how incredible our downtown district is — and so that residents across the Topeka area can discover the value and variety that Hy-Vee offers each and every day.”

The organization indicated that the free experience will feature food and beer by Iron Rail, Hy-vee catering, live music, a raffle for downtown Topeka business gift cards and ticket giveaways or the Kansas City Chiefs Game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

“Iron Rail Brewing looks forward to joining forces with Hy-Vee in west Topeka to showcase our great downtown options,” said Seth Wagoner, CEO of the Iron Rail ownership group. “Our restaurant has become a must-visit experience for travelers and locals alike. Even with our success over the past few years, we know many residents in Topeka and Shawnee County have not taken the opportunity to enjoy the downtown revival. We hope this block party will help people discover the quality and character of our incredible restaurant, alongside the other restaurants and retail options in downtown Topeka.”

Downtown Topeka said attendees must be present to claim prizes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.