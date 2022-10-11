Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Davante Adams will likely return to Arrowhead Stadium in the future. One Kansas City institution, though, apparently has seen enough of the Raiders wide receiver.

After making himself an enemy (at least more of an enemy than he was just by playing for the Raiders) of Kansas City fans by shoving a photographer to the ground after Monday night’s 30-29 Chiefs win over Las Vegas, Worlds of Fun has “permanently banned” Adams from the park.

Adams had a strong game Monday, with 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns. But he got tangled up with fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow on the game’s final play and took his frustrations out on a cameraman. He likely faces discipline from the NFL.

Adams later apologized on Twitter. That wasn’t good enough for the folks at Kansas City’s signature theme park, who have ensured that while Adams may come back to Kansas City, he won’t be having as much fun.

BREAKING: Davante Adams has been permanently banned from Worlds of Fun. — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) October 11, 2022

