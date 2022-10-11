Chiefs overcome 17 point deficit, beat Raiders

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - In comeback fashion, the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 in primetime on Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Derek Carr started the scoring, flying a 58 yd bomb to Davante Adams, who took it all the way to the house. Las Vegas was up 7-0 with 8:27 left in the first quarter.

The Raiders started the second quarter scoring early, as Josh Jacobs pushed in a 1 yd touchdown, doubling their lead 14-0 with 14:00 left in the first half.

The Chiefs’ scoring drought continued. Las Vegas drove down the field and Daniel Carlson kicked in a 53 yd field goal, adding to their lead 17-0.

Kansas City finally had an answer with 4:40 left in the first half. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 1 yd score, 17-7 Las Vegas.

Then came the most talked about moment of the game. A Chris Jones sack on Derek Carr forced a fumble, but it was ultimately called back for roughing the passer. Andy Reid was furious about the call, as were many fans in the stadium and voices on social media.

The second chance allowed the Raiders to continue on to make a 50 yd field goal, to which the Chiefs replied with the longest field goal in franchise history.

Matthew Wright, in for an injured Harrison Butker, sent a 59-yarder through the posts., closing out the first half down 20-10.

The Chiefs then began on their journey to a second half comeback. Kelce caught a 4 yd touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 20-17.

About six minutes later, yet again Kelce waltzed into the endzone, this time for 8 yds, helping the Chiefs to their first lead of the game, 24-20.

Starting off the fourth quarter, Las Vegas added a 47 yd field goal to make it a one point game, 24-23 KC.

Kansas City drove down the field settling for a field goal, but a defensive holding call on the Raiders gave KC an automatic first down and a chance to try for six.

Travis Kelce capitalized, and caught his fourth touchdown pass of the night, 30-23 KC. The two-point conversion was blocked.

The Raiders responded with a 48 yd touchdown catch by Adams, but their two-point conversion came short. 30-29 KC.

In last minute fashion, the Raiders forced a punt from Kansas City. They then drove down the field, but couldn’t make the comeback. Chiefs took this one 30-29.

Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes, threw 292 yds and 4 touchdowns. All four of those touchdowns went to Kelce.

The Chiefs will be back in action at home on Sunday to host the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

