Busy downtown street reopens to traffic after being closed following water-main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy downtown street has reopened to traffic after being shut down following a recent water-main break.

Southbound traffic was moving smoothly Tuesday morning along the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard after that section of the street was shut down this past week because of a water-main break that occurred early Oct. 2.

City of Topeka officials said the water-main break was repaired later on the morning of Oct. 2.

However, street repairs then needed to be made, necessitating a detour for southbound traffic at S.W. 4th and Topeka Boulevard.

The detour this past week rerouted motorists traveling south on S.W. Topeka Boulevard onto westbound S.W. 4th, then onto southbound S.W. Polk, before going east on S.W. 5th to S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Meanwhile, northbound traffic along the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard was largely unaffected by the water-main break.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

