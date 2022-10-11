Busy downtown street reopens to traffic after being closed following water-main break

Southbound traffic was moving smoothly Tuesday morning along the 400 block of S.W. Topeka...
Southbound traffic was moving smoothly Tuesday morning along the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard after that section of the street was shut down recently because of a water-main break that occurred early Oct. 2.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy downtown street has reopened to traffic after being shut down following a recent water-main break.

Southbound traffic was moving smoothly Tuesday morning along the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard after that section of the street was shut down this past week because of a water-main break that occurred early Oct. 2.

City of Topeka officials said the water-main break was repaired later on the morning of Oct. 2.

However, street repairs then needed to be made, necessitating a detour for southbound traffic at S.W. 4th and Topeka Boulevard.

The detour this past week rerouted motorists traveling south on S.W. Topeka Boulevard onto westbound S.W. 4th, then onto southbound S.W. Polk, before going east on S.W. 5th to S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Meanwhile, northbound traffic along the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard was largely unaffected by the water-main break.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka
Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

Latest News

Nathan Hurteau (left), and Emory Murillo (right)
Suspects in Jackson Co. car chase identified as Holton teens
FILE
Washburn to host book launch with local influence
Gas prices
Kansas remains below national average while gas prices on the rise
New S Topeka IHOP
IHOP to open new South Topeka location
NW Tyler project
New phase set to start as construction progresses on NW Tyler St.