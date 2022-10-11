Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’

Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral race
Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral race(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand.

The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”

The No. 19 Jayhawks kicked off their football season with a 5-0 start only to be stunted by TCU on Saturday, with a 38-31 loss. Kansas takes on Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.

Last month, Adams caught flack after stating that Kansas had no brand while discussing a recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Other than the Big 12′s photo, Adams has yet to respond to the comment publicly.

