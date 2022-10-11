Beer spills on interstate after semi rolls over south of Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are cleaning a sticky situation after beer spilled on I-135 south of Salina after a semi-truck rolled over.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, troopers responded to reports of a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on southbound I-135 near Salina.

When officials arrived, they said they found a Bud Light truck had rolled over, spilling a full load of beer on the interstate.

While no injuries have been reported, KHP said the right lane of the highway will be shut down until the semi and all of the beer are recovered.

Crews clear a semi rollover that spilled beer on I-135 south of Salina on Oct. 11, 2022. (KHP)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.