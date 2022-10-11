2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say two pedestrians suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a car Monday night.

Topeka Police responded just before 8 p.m. to the area of SW 29th and Villa West Dr. They say the two walkers suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive. The driver was not hurt.

Traffic remained restricted as of 10 p.m. Monday while authorities investigated.

