2 pedestrians hit by car, seriously injured in SW Topeka

Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa...
Topeka Police say two pedestrians were hit by a car Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at SW 29th and Villa West Dr.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say two pedestrians suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a car Monday night.

Topeka Police responded just before 8 p.m. to the area of SW 29th and Villa West Dr. They say the two walkers suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive. The driver was not hurt.

Traffic remained restricted as of 10 p.m. Monday while authorities investigated.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is congratulated by teammates wide receivers...
Chiefs overcome 17 point deficit, beat Raiders
USD 345 approves using Narcan if needed in district buildings
USD 345 approves using Narcan in district buildings
USD 345 approves using Narcan if needed in district buildings
USD 345 approves using Narcan if needed in district buildings
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.