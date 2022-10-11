15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Meagan L. Herrington, 35, of Ellis, had been driving a 1999 Chevy S10 pickup with her 15-year-old daughter, Jordyn, when she drove across loose dirt and lost control rotating the truck to face west.

From here, KHP said the truck went into the ditch and rolled at least twice, ejecting both Herrington and her daughter.

Officials indicated that as Herrington was taken to Trego Co. Lemke Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries, Jordyn was rushed to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries.

KHP noted that neither occupant of the vehicle had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide

Latest News

A semi-truck spills beer on I-135 south of Salina after a rollover accident on Oct. 11, 2022.
Beer spills on interstate after semi rolls over south of Salina
FILE
Cities in Kansas ranked among best in nation to drive in
FILE
Lanes of SW 5th St. to close in Topeka for construction
FILE
Iowa man recovers in hospital with serious injuries after rear-end collision
FILE
K-State joins national effort to monitor cases of avian flu