15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas

TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Meagan L. Herrington, 35, of Ellis, had been driving a 1999 Chevy S10 pickup with her 15-year-old daughter, Jordyn, when she drove across loose dirt and lost control rotating the truck to face west.

From here, KHP said the truck went into the ditch and rolled at least twice, ejecting both Herrington and her daughter.

Officials indicated that as Herrington was taken to Trego Co. Lemke Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries, Jordyn was rushed to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries.

KHP noted that neither occupant of the vehicle had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

