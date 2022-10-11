$1.4+ million in grants awarded to Kansas family services to prevent violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.4 million in grants has been awarded to family service organizations to prevent violence and allow parents more time with their children.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Tuesday, Oct. 11, around $1.46 million was awarded to Kansas to prevent family, domestic and dating violence, as well as support victims of such violence and safely increase noncustodial parents’ time with children.
“We have a responsibility to do all we can to keep families safe and free from violence,” Gov. Kelly said. “This funding will support the crucial work our victim advocate groups, nonprofits, and local communities do on this front to prevent domestic violence and support survivors.”
Kelly noted that the funds came from the Federal Health and Human Services for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program.
Kelly indicated that the funds will increase awareness of and prevent family, domestic and dating violence as well as provide immediate shelter and support services for victims of such violence and their dependents.
According to the Governor, FVPSA-funded programs provide outreach, shelter, support groups, crisis intervention, advocacy in obtaining protection from abuse orders, court accompaniment, transportation and prevention education in schools and communities.
Kelly said the 2023 FVPSA grant awards are as follows:
|County
|Organization
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$46,823
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$57,616
|Butler
|Family Life Center
|$55,743
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$68,313
|Douglas
|The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|$72,075
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
|$76,675
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$54,006
|Ford
|Crisis Center of Dodge City
|$51,279
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$53,360
|Johnson
|SAFEHOME
|$150,178
|Leavenworth
|Alliance Against Family Violence
|$53,135
|Lyon
|SOS
|$54,076
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$56,166
|Riley
|Crisis Center
|$75,637
|Saline
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|$66,231
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$84,878
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Family Crisis Center
|$97,309
|Seward
|Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|$49,484
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|$77,561
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$67,212
|Total
|$1,367,757
The Governor noted that SAVP grants will increase noncustodial parents’ access to time with their children and provide services that benefit both parents and reduce the risk of family violence for program participants. She said SAVP-funded agencies provide on-site supervision, exchange monitoring, therapeutic supervision, record observations of visits, and referrals to other services and educational parenting classes.
Kelly indicated that SAVP grant awardees are as follows:
|County
|Organization
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$7,871
|Cloud
|12th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service
|$6,102
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$9,213
|Douglas
|TFI Family Services - Lawrence
|$6,482
|Leavenworth
|First Judicial District CASA Association
|$14,671
|Lyon
|SOS
|$10,469
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$15,553
|Riley
|Sunflower CASA Project
|$7,877
|Sedgwick
|TFI Family Services - Wichita
|$8,443
|Shawnee
|TFI Family Services - Topeka
|$8,318
|Total
|$94,999
