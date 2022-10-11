$1.4+ million in grants awarded to Kansas family services to prevent violence

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.4 million in grants has been awarded to family service organizations to prevent violence and allow parents more time with their children.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Tuesday, Oct. 11, around $1.46 million was awarded to Kansas to prevent family, domestic and dating violence, as well as support victims of such violence and safely increase noncustodial parents’ time with children.

“We have a responsibility to do all we can to keep families safe and free from violence,” Gov. Kelly said. “This funding will support the crucial work our victim advocate groups, nonprofits, and local communities do on this front to prevent domestic violence and support survivors.”

Kelly noted that the funds came from the Federal Health and Human Services for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program.

Kelly indicated that the funds will increase awareness of and prevent family, domestic and dating violence as well as provide immediate shelter and support services for victims of such violence and their dependents.

According to the Governor, FVPSA-funded programs provide outreach, shelter, support groups, crisis intervention, advocacy in obtaining protection from abuse orders, court accompaniment, transportation and prevention education in schools and communities.

Kelly said the 2023 FVPSA grant awards are as follows:

CountyOrganizationGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$46,823
BartonFamily Crisis Center$57,616
ButlerFamily Life Center$55,743
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$68,313
DouglasThe Willow Domestic Violence Center$72,075
EllisOptions: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services$76,675
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$54,006
FordCrisis Center of Dodge City$51,279
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$53,360
JohnsonSAFEHOME$150,178
LeavenworthAlliance Against Family Violence$53,135
LyonSOS$54,076
RenoBrightHouse$56,166
RileyCrisis Center$75,637
SalineDomestic Violence Association of Central Kansas$66,231
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$84,878
SedgwickWichita Family Crisis Center$97,309
SewardLiberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services$49,484
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment$77,561
WyandotteFriends of Yates$67,212
Total$1,367,757

The Governor noted that SAVP grants will increase noncustodial parents’ access to time with their children and provide services that benefit both parents and reduce the risk of family violence for program participants. She said SAVP-funded agencies provide on-site supervision, exchange monitoring, therapeutic supervision, record observations of visits, and referrals to other services and educational parenting classes.

Kelly indicated that SAVP grant awardees are as follows:

CountyOrganizationGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$7,871
Cloud12th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service$6,102
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$9,213
DouglasTFI Family Services - Lawrence$6,482
LeavenworthFirst Judicial District CASA Association$14,671
LyonSOS$10,469
RenoBrightHouse$15,553
RileySunflower CASA Project$7,877
SedgwickTFI Family Services - Wichita $8,443
ShawneeTFI Family Services - Topeka $8,318
Total$94,999

