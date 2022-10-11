$1.4+ million in grants awarded to Kansas family services to prevent violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.4 million in grants has been awarded to family service organizations to prevent violence and allow parents more time with their children.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Tuesday, Oct. 11, around $1.46 million was awarded to Kansas to prevent family, domestic and dating violence, as well as support victims of such violence and safely increase noncustodial parents’ time with children.

“We have a responsibility to do all we can to keep families safe and free from violence,” Gov. Kelly said. “This funding will support the crucial work our victim advocate groups, nonprofits, and local communities do on this front to prevent domestic violence and support survivors.”

Kelly noted that the funds came from the Federal Health and Human Services for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act and the Federal State Access and Visitation Program.

Kelly indicated that the funds will increase awareness of and prevent family, domestic and dating violence as well as provide immediate shelter and support services for victims of such violence and their dependents.

According to the Governor, FVPSA-funded programs provide outreach, shelter, support groups, crisis intervention, advocacy in obtaining protection from abuse orders, court accompaniment, transportation and prevention education in schools and communities.

Kelly said the 2023 FVPSA grant awards are as follows:

County Organization Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $46,823 Barton Family Crisis Center $57,616 Butler Family Life Center $55,743 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $68,313 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $72,075 Ellis Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $76,675 Finney Family Crisis Services $54,006 Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $51,279 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $53,360 Johnson SAFEHOME $150,178 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $53,135 Lyon SOS $54,076 Reno BrightHouse $56,166 Riley Crisis Center $75,637 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $66,231 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $84,878 Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $97,309 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $49,484 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $77,561 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $67,212 Total $1,367,757

The Governor noted that SAVP grants will increase noncustodial parents’ access to time with their children and provide services that benefit both parents and reduce the risk of family violence for program participants. She said SAVP-funded agencies provide on-site supervision, exchange monitoring, therapeutic supervision, record observations of visits, and referrals to other services and educational parenting classes.

Kelly indicated that SAVP grant awardees are as follows:

County Organization Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $7,871 Cloud 12th Judicial District Supervised Visitation Service $6,102 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $9,213 Douglas TFI Family Services - Lawrence $6,482 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $14,671 Lyon SOS $10,469 Reno BrightHouse $15,553 Riley Sunflower CASA Project $7,877 Sedgwick TFI Family Services - Wichita $8,443 Shawnee TFI Family Services - Topeka $8,318 Total $94,999

