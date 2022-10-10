Wichita Police: No one injured after recruit accidentally fires gun during training

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said there were no injuries, but it is investigating a situation from last week at the Wichita Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center in which a recruit accidentally fired a gun.

In the incident, reported about 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Oct. 5, the WPD said a recruiting officer with the department was at the training center in the 430 block of East 19th Street North when a recruit “accidentally discharged their firearm.”

“The round struck the concrete floor, and a small piece of debris struck another recruit but did not injure them,” the WPD said in a news release.

The WPD said it’s conducting an internal investigation, but criminal charges aren’t expected.

“Additional safety protocols have been put in place at the training academy to ensure the safety of all recruits,” the department said.

