Washburn small business center to welcome new, familiar face

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Small Business Development Center at Washburn University will welcome a new, but familiar, face.

The Kansas Small Business Development Center says that it has promoted Nadia Arbelo, adviser of the Manhattan Outreach Center, to Assistant Director for the organization at Washburn University.

The Kansas SBDC noted that Arbelo will join Karl Klein in the Capital City office to drive entrepreneurial impact for Topeka and the 12-county region the pair will serve.

“Since Nadia was hired in 2022, she has created impact and spread entrepreneurial vibrancy in the Manhattan region through collaboration and bridge-building with the community, entrepreneurs, and the small businesses we serve,” said Klein, Regional Director WU SBDC. “We look forward to the ongoing commitment of Nadia to the state, region, and clients we assist.”

As assistant director for the Northeast Region and business advisor for the KSSBDC, the organization indicated that Arbelo is most excited about the collaboration and synergy the opportunity will bring. She has served in a similar role with the Western North Carolina SBTDC and as an independent consultant in both the public and private sectors.

According to the KSSBDC, Abelo has worked in industries from retail to manufacturing and has delivered educational and administrative services to public and private schools from Kansas City to Abu Dhabi. She has also entered the EU’s only Ph.D. program in Philosophy and Theory of Visual Culture with a research focus on gender equity and female Identity in Public Spaces.

As an area SBDC Assistant Director, the organization said Arbelo believes “supporting lifelong learning by doing develops the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit in every individual.”

KSSBDC noted that Arbelo has been tasked to encourage and support small businesses, put ideas into practice, forge relationships that lead to success, and lift underserved urban and rural communities.

