Walk to benefit children with speech disorder to circle Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A walk to benefit children with an uncommon speech disorder will make its way around Lake Shawnee.

Apraxia Kids, a nonprofit organization, says it will host the 2022 Topeka Walk for Apraxia at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Lake Shawnee Shelter #4, SE Tinman Cir., to benefit children with apraxia of speech. It said a ceremony will start at 11 a.m. and registration for the event is free.

The Mayo Clinic says CAS - childhood apraxia of speech - is an uncommon speech disorder that makes it difficult for a child to make accurate movements while speaking.

The organization noted that 2022 will mark the walk’s 15th anniversary and members are looking forward to the largest celebration yet. It said the Walk for Apraxia is more than just a walk - it is a celebration of kids who work hard to find their voices.

“The Walk for Apraxia is a way for families to connect with other families in the apraxia community on a personal level and it helps to raise awareness in the community,” says Walk for Apraxia founder, Sue Freiburger. “I see parents relax when they realize that everyone there understands what apraxia is and I am so happy to see them connecting with professionals and families from their community. I always take a moment to step back and recall that little voice from the back seat of my car, a voice that I was told I might never hear, and think ‘we did it!’ With the help of volunteers around the country, we have built a community through the Walk for Apraxia.”

Apraxia Kids indicated that all funds raised through the walk will benefit the nonprofit that works to strengthen the support systems in the lives of children with childhood apraxia of speech.

The organization noted that awareness is one of the most tangible ways communities can help children with apraxia thrive. It said collective increased awareness means children will be diagnosed faster which will result in better and earlier intervention.

