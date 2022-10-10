Two arrested in Aggieville after officers witness attempted brawl

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Aggieville, neither of legal age, were arrested after officers witnessed them attempt to fight and found they had been consuming alcohol.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers witnessed a fight break out between two men in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville.

RCPD indicated that the pair was later identified as Derek Collins, 19, of Manhattan, and Corbyn Burch, 20, of Fort Riley, as they attempted to brawl outside of Tubby’s Bar.

Officials said both were arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on disorderly conduct and minor in consumption of alcohol.

Neither remains confined behind bars as both $500 bails were posted.

