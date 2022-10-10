Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi

FILE
FILE(Pexels via MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Jason Russell, 42, of Topeka, had been headed west in the right lane in his 2023 Kia Sorento. Meanwhile, Marco Paz, 47, of Kansas City had been stopped on the right shoulder in his 2023 Peterbilt semi-ruck.

KHP noted that Russell had drifted off the interstate onto the shoulder and hit the semi-truck.

According to KHP, Russell did complain of pain at the scene but refused treatment. Paz and his passenger, Adrian Paz Alvarez, 23, of Kansas City, both escaped the crash with no apparent injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Homicide in Topeka
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

FILE
RCPD opens investigation after $2.1K stolen from woman’s apartment
FILE
AT&T rolls out new cybersecurity feature to safeguard text messages
K-State doctoral students bring home gold from global cybersecurity competition
FILE
Two arrested in Aggieville after officers witness attempted brawl