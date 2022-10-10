Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Jason Russell, 42, of Topeka, had been headed west in the right lane in his 2023 Kia Sorento. Meanwhile, Marco Paz, 47, of Kansas City had been stopped on the right shoulder in his 2023 Peterbilt semi-ruck.

KHP noted that Russell had drifted off the interstate onto the shoulder and hit the semi-truck.

According to KHP, Russell did complain of pain at the scene but refused treatment. Paz and his passenger, Adrian Paz Alvarez, 23, of Kansas City, both escaped the crash with no apparent injuries.

