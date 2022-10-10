TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a homicide in the Capital City over the weekend has been identified.

The Topeka Police Department says that it has identified the victim of a Saturday morning homicide as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka.

Officials were called to a home in the 200 block of Knox Ave. around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, with reports of a medical emergency. When they arrived, they said they found Bloom and rushed her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, she was later pronounced dead.

Elisha Rahfiki Burton, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on first-degree murder in connection to the crime.

Elisha Rahfiki Burton (Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

Dr. Russell Burton, a local advocate of the homeless, tells 13 NEWS that Bloom was his fiance.

