TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide

Homicide in Topeka
Homicide in Topeka
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a homicide in the Capital City over the weekend has been identified.

The Topeka Police Department says that it has identified the victim of a Saturday morning homicide as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka.

Officials were called to a home in the 200 block of Knox Ave. around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, with reports of a medical emergency. When they arrived, they said they found Bloom and rushed her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, she was later pronounced dead.

Elisha Rahfiki Burton, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on first-degree murder in connection to the crime.

Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Elisha Rahfiki Burton(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

Dr. Russell Burton, a local advocate of the homeless, tells 13 NEWS that Bloom was his fiance.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by illegal U-turn
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized after attempting to avoid K-10 collision

Latest News

Laila Azari, Courtesy: Kristin Lopez via GoFundMe
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
Governor Laura Kelly places the first legal sports bet in Kansas at Hollywood Casino on Sept....
Sports betting generates nearly $1.3 million in Kansas’ first month
FILE
Hoxie family rushed to hospital after crash seriously injures children
FILE
Ogden man arrested for alleged child sex crimes