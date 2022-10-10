Topeka Zoo successfully completes giraffe migration to new enclosure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has successfully completed the migration of giraffes to their new enclosure in a new exhibit.

The Topeka Zoo says that on Sunday, Oct. 9, it successfully completed the relocation of its giraffe herd to a newly constructed habitat located in the new Giraffe & Friends enclosure.

The Zoo noted that the first attempts at the move began on Monday, Oct. 3, and the team has worked closely with the herd to offer favorite foods and attempt to move them along a secured path to the new habitat.

However, cooler temperatures on Friday and Saturday nights threatened to complicate the process. Staff said they restarted the process on Sunday morning with the last giraffe entering the habitat at 11:05 a.m.

“We’re so thankful for the support and patience of the animal care staff who were able to successfully execute this move,” said Brendan Wiley, Topeka Zoo CEO. “Now that the giraffes are in their yard, over the next few days we will allow them to become acclimated to their new area and we will begin moving them into the new barn.”

Staff said they are now looking forward to the introduction of the “and friends” part of Giraffe & Friends. This fall, they said they will welcome Lesser Kudu, Ostrich, Bontebuk and Thomson’s Gazelle to the yard as well. They will also be joined by the African Crowned Cranes.

“Though it didn’t happen on the first day like we hoped, it was amazing to watch our giraffe team and our giraffe herd work together,” said Wrylie Guffey, Animal Curator. “Seeing the reaction of the giraffes walking into their new home for the first time was well worth all the hard work and waiting to make this happen.”

The Zoo indicated that visitors may have noticed certain areas and walkways had been closed during the move. Those have since reopened while giraffes will continue to remain off exhibit until the grand opening on March 10, 2023.

