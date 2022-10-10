Topeka fire makes quick work of house fire on SW Wayne

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Dept. crews made quick work of a house fire late Monday morning in central Topeka.

First responders were called to 735 SW Wayne Ave. around 11:30 a.m.

Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS the home was abandoned and had previously caught fire in May of 2022. Officials told 13 NEWS that the suspected cause of the blaze back in May was arson.

Signs on the house that say “condemned” could be seen from the road and the windows were boarded up.

Fire officials say the fire was small and was extinguished quickly. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.