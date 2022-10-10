Sports betting generates nearly $1.3 million in Kansas’ first month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sports betting has generated nearly $1.3 million in the State of Kansas’ first month of legalization.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, Oct. 10, that in the one month that sports betting has been legal in the Sunflower State, a total of $1.3 million in revenue has been generated. That includes nearly $130,000 earmarked just for the State of Kansas.

“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” Gov. Kelly said. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”

On May 12, Kelly said she signed Senate Bill 84 which legalized sports betting at casinos, on digital platforms and at other venues in Kansas. Sportsbooks opened in record time on Sept. 1 when she placed the first legal bet in the state.

“Sports betting has successfully kicked off in Kansas, and players could not be more excited to get in on the action,” Stephen Durrell, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, said. “The launch went smoothly thanks to the efforts of our casino partners, the sports wagering platforms, the KRGC, and our staff at the Kansas Lottery. We will continue to work to make sports betting in Kansas safe, secure, and fun for all players as we expand and grow.”

As of Sept. 30, Kelly said the state’s sports wagering totals are as follows:

Casino Facility Platforms Revenues State Share Kansas Star FanDuel $207,722 $20,772 Hollywood Barstool Sports $762,305 $76,230 Kansas Crossing Bet MGM, Ceasar’s, PointsBet $326,147 $32,615 Boot Hill DraftKings - - Totals $1,296,174 $129,617

Kelly noted that the Boot Hill slot does not have revenue due to promotional play and player acquisition in which that platform is responsible for payment until there is net positive revenue.

