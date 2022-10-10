Sports betting generates nearly $1.3 million in Kansas’ first month

Governor Laura Kelly places the first legal sports bet in Kansas at Hollywood Casino on Sept....
Governor Laura Kelly places the first legal sports bet in Kansas at Hollywood Casino on Sept. 1, 2022.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sports betting has generated nearly $1.3 million in the State of Kansas’ first month of legalization.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, Oct. 10, that in the one month that sports betting has been legal in the Sunflower State, a total of $1.3 million in revenue has been generated. That includes nearly $130,000 earmarked just for the State of Kansas.

“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” Gov. Kelly said. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”

On May 12, Kelly said she signed Senate Bill 84 which legalized sports betting at casinos, on digital platforms and at other venues in Kansas. Sportsbooks opened in record time on Sept. 1 when she placed the first legal bet in the state.

“Sports betting has successfully kicked off in Kansas, and players could not be more excited to get in on the action,” Stephen Durrell, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, said. “The launch went smoothly thanks to the efforts of our casino partners, the sports wagering platforms, the KRGC, and our staff at the Kansas Lottery. We will continue to work to make sports betting in Kansas safe, secure, and fun for all players as we expand and grow.”

As of Sept. 30, Kelly said the state’s sports wagering totals are as follows:

Casino FacilityPlatformsRevenuesState Share
Kansas StarFanDuel$207,722$20,772
HollywoodBarstool Sports$762,305$76,230
Kansas CrossingBet MGM, Ceasar’s, PointsBet$326,147$32,615
Boot HillDraftKings--
Totals$1,296,174$129,617

Kelly noted that the Boot Hill slot does not have revenue due to promotional play and player acquisition in which that platform is responsible for payment until there is net positive revenue.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by illegal U-turn
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized after attempting to avoid K-10 collision

Latest News

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, right, is chased by Kansas linebacker Craig Young as he runs the...
KU football proves program has shifted
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) carries the ball against the New York Jets...
Skylar Thompson makes NFL regular season debut
Kansas stays at No. 19 in the nation after week six; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
KU, K-State remain in AP Top 25
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in...
No. 20 Kansas State wins nail-biter vs. Iowa State