Recent poll finds Kansas voters approve of Medicaid expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent poll has found that Kansas voters highly approve of Medicaid expansion.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says on Monday, Oct. 10, it released a poll that shows strong support among registered voters in the Sunflower State for increased and protected access to affordable health coverage. It said 72% favor expansions of KanCare - the state’s Medicaid program - and 46% strongly support it.

The poll also found that support for KanCare was spotted across the political spectrum with 98% of Democratic voters, 64% of Independent voters and 56% of Republican voters supporting the move.

According to ACS CAN, the poll found about 87% of voters in the Sunflower State said a candidate’s position on health care is important to them when deciding on who to vote for. It noted that 40% said a candidate’s position is very important to them. Around 82% of them are Republican, 84% are Independent and 97% are Democrats.

“Kansans clearly understand the importance of affordable health coverage and want their lawmakers to take action to expand KanCare,” said Megan Word, Kansas government relations director for ACS CAN. “Voters want Kansas to join the 38 other states who have expanded their Medicaid program and they are paying close attention this election season.”

ACS CAN indicated that Kansas is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid, which would provide coverage to around 150,000 residents. States that have refused to increase eligibility have historically worse survival rates for most cancers in both early and late stages.

However, the Society said states who have expanded Medicaid have far better survival rates and decreased cancer disparities.

ACS CAN also said that 81% of Kansas voters agree that everyone in the state - regardless of income, location, race, gender and immigration status - should be able to get affordable health care.

The Society noted that it is a strictly nonpartisan group that does not endorse, oppose or contribute to any candidate of any political party. It said the poll of 500 likely voters in Kansas was conducted by Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research Associates between Sept. 11 and 15, 2022, with a margin of error of + 4.38 percentage points.

