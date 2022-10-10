RCPD opens investigation after $2.1K stolen from woman’s apartment

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police have opened an investigation after around $2,100 was stolen from a woman’s apartment.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officials were called to a home in the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a 23-year-old woman reported that $2,100 in cash had been stolen from her apartment while she was not home.

RCPD has not released any more information about the crime but has opened an investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

