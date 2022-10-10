Pair arrested after crashing two vehicles, leading deputies on chase in Jackson Co.

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested in Jackson County after crashing two vehicles and leading deputies on a chase early Monday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy tried to pull an SUV over near 134th and US-75 around 3 a.m. The driver refused to stop, beginning a chase. The sheriff’s office said the driver then took a gravel road near Mayetta and the deputy lost sight of the SUV.

The vehicle was found crashed between T and S Roads near 166th, but no one was inside it.

A short time later, another SUV was reported stolen from 16436 S Road. Authorities said they found it overturned near 142nd and US-75 around 5:30 Monday morning.

About a half hour later, two men were spotted along US-75 and 174th Rd. Authorities said they were taken into custody in connection with the pursuit and stolen vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Police and a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter assisted in the search for the suspects.

