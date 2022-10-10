Ogden man arrested for alleged child sex crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man has been arrested for alleged child sex crimes that involve two separate victims and three separate occasions.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that Floyd Davis Sr., 67, of Ogden, was arrested around 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, on an aggravated indecent liberties with a child warrant. It said the accusations stem from two separate incidents involving two separate female juvenile victims.

RCPD noted that Davis has also been accused of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties connected to incidents that involved one victim between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018.

Lastly, the Department indicated that Davis has been accused of an additional count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child connected to an incident involving the second victim which happened between July 1, 2016, and Feb. 28, 2018.

Officials noted that both victims were known to Davis who remains confined to the Riley Co. Jail on a $250,000 bond.

