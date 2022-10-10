Motorcycle driver taken to Manhattan hospital after ejected from bike

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was ejected from the bike during an accident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Rd. - about 2 miles north of I-70 - with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found George Emil Turner, 23, of Fort Riley, had been headed north on McDowell Creek Rd. on a 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

KHP noted that the bike went into the west ditch and hit an embankment where Turner was ejected from the vehicle.

The log indicated that Turner was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a helmet and gloves at the time of the crash.

