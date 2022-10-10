Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash.

The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene.

Currently, 21st St. has been closed between SE Rice Rd. and SE Wittenberg Rd.

There is no word yet on how the accident occurred and how many were involved. Dispatch did say that injuries were reported.

We will updated the story with more information as it becomes available.

