Monday night forecast: Showers tonight in the southeast, storms Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will slowly cool down this evening with temperatures staying on the warmer side overnight tonight in the low 60s. There is a rain chance tonight after midnight mainly southeast of I-35. The Chiefs game tonight should go uninterrupted by the weather. Tuesday will be warm and windy with highs in the 80s and southwest winds gusting to over 30 mph. We will see rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night along a cold front. Rain may linger into Monday morning before clearing out by midday.

Taking Action:

While there is a low chance for rain tonight, most of it will remain south of I-35. The better chance of rain for the WIBW viewing area will occur Tuesday night. A few t-storms could also develop including ones that contain hail and strong winds. Depending how much rain falls Tuesday night will depend on how widespread the fire danger threat is for Wednesday and Thursday due to low humidity and breezy conditions.

CHIEFS forecast: DRY. mild with south wind 5-10 mph. Mid 70s at kickoff and upper 60s by the end of the game.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows chance of rain mainly after 3am southeast of I-35. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph. It is worth noting that one of the short term models is wanting to develop a few spotty showers east of HWY 75 1am-4am however most areas will remain dry.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight is the lesser of the two rain chances. The better chance for rain and storms is Tuesday night with a few thunderstorms mixed in as well. The severe threat is low, but some storms may produce up to 60 mph wind gusts and up to quarter sized hail. Rain chances linger through Wednesday morning but should clear out before 8am. Rainfall amounts from Tuesday night will be between 0.10″ on the low end and 0.50″ on the high end.

Behind the front on Wednesday and Thursday we will see dry air and breezy conditions with winds gusting from the northwest up to 25 mph. The high winds and lower humidity will create elevated fire danger conditions for Wednesday and Thursday, especially if rainfall amounts fall on the lower end of the spectrum. Temperatures Thursday will be cool in the mid 60s and we’ll be in the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday night. Friday is in the low 70s.

Another cold front drops through Saturday and our temperatures will plummet next week with highs around 60 degrees and lows in the mid to upper 30s, perhaps colder depending on the strength of the front.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

