Monday forecast: A warm start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unseasonably mild weather will continue to begin the week, at least after a cool start Monday morning. This includes an increase in humidity especially tonight before a cold front brings the best chance of rain for the week Tuesday night and cooler temperatures for the 2nd half of the week.

Taking Action:

While there is a low chance for rain tonight, most of it will remain south of I-35. The better chance of rain for the WIBW viewing area will occur Tuesday night. A few t-storms could also develop including ones that contain hail and strong winds.

Depending how much rain falls Tuesday night will depend on how widespread the fire danger threat is for Wednesday and Thursday due to low humidity and breezy conditions.



Another quiet week ahead despite 2 cold fronts: One that will bring rain (Tuesday night) and one that has the possibility to bring a big cool down (Saturday night). Otherwise it’ll generally be mostly sunny everyday with the up and down temperature swings the main focus.

Normal High: 72/Normal Low: 48 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

CHIEFS forecast: Mild with south wind 5-10 mph. Mid 70s at kickoff and upper 60s by the end of the game.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows chance of rain mainly after 3am southeast of I-35. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Rain increases after 11pm Tuesday night and will be more likely from midnight to 7am.

Most of Wednesday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs more in the low-mid 70s with even cooler temperatures Thursday and highs in the mid-upper 60s.

Temperatures rebound and warm back up in the 70s Friday and Saturday before another front pushes through Saturday night. There remains uncertainty in the models on just how cool it will be behind the front so don’t be surprised by changes to the forecast for Sunday and Monday’s highs in the next couple days.

Hail/wind risk with any storms Tuesday night (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.