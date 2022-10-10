Manhattan teen arrested after ditching bag allegedly containing marijuana, gun

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been sent to a juvenile facility after a bag he threw as running from police allegedly contained marijuana and a firearm.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Marc Oliver, 17, of Manhattan, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, on a criminal warrant for use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Officials said they had stopped after responding to reports of possible shots fired in the 1600 block of Anderson Ave. at the Holiday Inn parking lot.

RCPD noted that Oliver was taken to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.

