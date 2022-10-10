Manhattan man behind bars after multiple alleged instances of public exposure

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly exposed and touched himself around town throughout the beginning of October.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that Cedrick Wilson, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, after reports of aggravated burglary and other crimes were made.

RCPD indicated on its incident report log that around midnight on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to Bourbon and Baker with reports that Wilson had been masturbating inside.

Then, around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. officials said they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Hayes Dr. where a 29-year-old woman reported Wilson had entered her home and exposed himself.

RCPD noted that he had also been listed on the offender registry and both incidents put him in violation.

Lastly, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, officials said they found Wilson to be in possession of opiates.

Separately, around noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, RCPD indicated that officials were called to the 400 block of S Fifth St. in Manhattan with reports of lewd and lascivious behavior.

When they arrived at this location, officials said a 32-year-old woman reported that a 41-year-old man had also exposed himself and masturbated in front of her. RCPD confirmed to 13 NEWS that Wilson is also the suspect in this case, however, it is separate from the first two and he has not been arrested for this yet.

Wilson was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated burglary, possession of an opiate, lewd and lascivious behavior and violations of the offender registration. He remains behind bars on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van...
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized after attempting to avoid K-10 collision

Latest News

Topeka Zoo successfully completes giraffe migration to new enclosure
Laura Miser
Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney to ascend to new role on bench
FILE
Recent poll finds Kansas voters approve of Medicaid expansion
Floyd Davis
Ogden man arrested for alleged child sex crimes