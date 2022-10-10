Manhattan man behind bars after multiple alleged instances of public exposure

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly exposed and touched himself around town throughout the beginning of October.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that Cedrick Wilson, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, after reports of aggravated burglary and other crimes were made.

RCPD indicated on its incident report log that around midnight on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to Bourbon and Baker with reports that Wilson had been masturbating inside.

Then, around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. officials said they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Hayes Dr. where a 29-year-old woman reported Wilson had entered her home and exposed himself.

RCPD noted that he had also been listed on the offender registry and both incidents put him in violation.

Lastly, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, officials said they found Wilson to be in possession of opiates.

Separately, around noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, RCPD indicated that officials were called to the 400 block of S Fifth St. in Manhattan with reports of lewd and lascivious behavior.

When they arrived at this location, officials said a 32-year-old woman reported that a 41-year-old man had also exposed himself and masturbated in front of her. RCPD confirmed to 13 NEWS that Wilson is also the suspect in this case, however, it is separate from the first two and he has not been arrested for this yet.

Wilson was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated burglary, possession of an opiate, lewd and lascivious behavior and violations of the offender registration. He remains behind bars on a $60,000 bond.

