Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney to ascend to new role on bench

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney Laura Miser will soon ascend to a new role on the bench.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Monday, Oct. 10, she appointed Laura L. Miser, of Emporia, to fill the vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler.

“Laura Miser has a history of public service in Lyon County as Assistant County Attorney and as a city prosecutor in Emporia,” Gov. Kelly said. “I know she will use her unique perspective and diverse legal experience to continue to serve the community as a Judge for the 5th Judicial District.”

Kelly noted that Miser currently serves as the Assistant County Attorney for Lyon Co. and is active in the legal community with memberships in the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association, National District Attorneys Association and the Lyon/Chase Co. Bar Association.

The Governor indicated that Miser earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.

“Judicial rulings should be well reasoned, fair, and impartial,” Miser said. “I am honored by the opportunity to continue to serve my community with fairness and diligence as a judge of the 5th Judicial District.”

Kelly said that district court judges in the Fifth Judicial District are appointed by the sitting governor and chosen from nominees selected by a district nominating commission. Judges in these districts are subject to a retention vote every four years.

The Governor noted that the other nominees chosen by the nominating commission include Jeremy Dorsey and Magistrate Doug Jones.

