Lyndon, Nemaha Co. voters to decide on funding for school district projects

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Big votes are on the ballot for voters in two Northeast Kansas school districts.

Voters living in the Lyndon School District will vote on a two-part bond to fund heating and safety improvements to the district’s schools.

The first proposal covers heating and electrical upgrades and new windows at a $5 million cost. The second, only eligible if the first passes, proposes another $3.6 million for a new storm shelter, a new Career and Technical Education Center, and security upgrades for both schools.

The school district says the town’s property tax by about $14/month for a $100,000 home. You can see the full proposal here.

Nemaha County voters have a $24 million bond issue to decide on.

Security and heating upgrades are also included in this proposal, along with new science classrooms and renovations to several existing classrooms, locker rooms, and the tech building.

USD 115 also estimates about a $14 monthly property tax increase on a $100,000 home. You can see the full plan here.

The 2022 General Election is on November 8.

