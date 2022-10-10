KU football proves program has shifted

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football’s perfect season came to an end against TCU with a major national focus in Lawrence on Saturday, falling to the Horned Frogs 38-31. But if the game proved one thing, it’s that the Jayhawks can compete, and they’ve taken a huge step forward with their program.

“Really proud of the way we battled,” said head coach Lance Leipold. “I think we left opportunities out there, I think we hurt ourselves again with penalties in the fourth quarter.”

KU’s defense showed its ability to keep up with the best of the Big 12 in the first half of the game. In the second, the offense did too. After Jalon Daniels went down with a right shoulder injury, backup quarterback Jason Bean excelled under center.

He completed 16 of 24 passes, threw for 262 yards and 4 touchdowns. That’s just one position on this roster that has proven depth this season.

“I was just excited to be able to get to play,” said Bean after the game. “Obviously it’s sad that he was hurt. But you know, just grateful for the opportunity, and blessed to be in that situation, and be able to go out there and do what I did.”

Bean’s impressive performance came as a surprise to no one on the team. Coach Leipold has always known what he’s capable of.

“Very impressed. but not surprised,” Coach Leipold said. “That’s exactly what I told him before we went back out. I said you’ve played well, you’ve prepared well, you’ve handled the situation extremely well. Now go out and play.”

The Jayhawks have been known for their talent in the back field this season. But in this game, the receivers put on a show. Luke Grimm, Quentin Skinner, and Mason Fairchild were major playmakers in KU’s 28-point second half explosion.

“I think we showed ourselves very well that we can line up and play against people,” added Coach Leipold. “We just gotta clean some things up. If we don’t, it can be a tough second half of the season. The one thing I think was evident today is that this team will play 60 minutes.”

Kansas moves to 5-1 on the season, with Oklahoma awaiting them in Norman next Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

