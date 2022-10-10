Kansas Tourism awards $87K+ to new tourism endeavors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Tourism has awarded more than $87,000 to new tourism endeavors in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Tourism says that it has announced the recipients for the 2022 Tourism Marketing Grant, an ongoing program meant to help tourism organizations or businesses with new and innovative advertising and marketing projects.

Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe and staff spent the week visiting each location to congratulate staff with a large, ceremonial check.

The Department indicated that it will provide a total of $87,708 in Tourism Marketing Grant funds for 15 projects to attract new visitors to the Sunflower State and local communities.

“Getting assistance into the hands of local communities has been a priority for the Department of Commerce,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “It is critical that we support start-up projects that highlight outstanding community assets and bring new visitors to Kansas.”

In total, Kansas Tourism said the recipients will invest more than $350,000 in new endeavors to enhance visitation to the state. It said the 2022 recipients are as follows:

Audubon of Kansas, Inc., Ellis County, $4,500 – Print, digital and radio campaign for the Kansas Prairie Chicken Festival.

Downtown Overland Park Partnership, Johnson County, $3,350 – Website enhancements.

Fulton Valley Farms, Butler County, $4,300 – Advertising for Fulton Valley Farms Country Christmas campaign.

Hodgeman County Economic Development, Hodgeman County, $1,200 – Addition of new and updated promotional materials.

Humanities Kansas, Shawnee County, $5,000 – Promotion of “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” traveling exhibit to six Kansas communities.

Lenexa Convention & Visitors Bureau, Johnson County, $5,000 – Development of electronic visitor’s guide.

Lindsborg Convention & Visitors Bureau, McPherson County, $10,000 – Regional digital billboard campaign for Wichita and Lindsborg.

Luray Community Foundation, Russell County, $858 – New event advertising startup.

Music Theatre Wichita, Sedgwick County, $10,000 – Digital marketing campaign for two large-scale musicals.

Olathe Chamber of Commerce, Johnson County, $10,000 – Search engine optimization website upgrades.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park, Sedgwick County, $10,000 – Digital and print campaign for “Best Day Bundle.”

The Museum of Art & Light, Riley County, $10,000 – Website development and public relations campaign in preparation for the grand opening.

Strataca, Reno County, $3,000 – Advertising for a new walking trail.

Visit Topeka, Explore Lawrence, Visit Emporia, Visit Manhattan, $10,000 – Development of the METL Ale Trail with participating breweries in Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia and Manhattan.

Wahlmeier Farms Vineyard, Decatur County, $400 – Print advertising campaign.

“Marketing of our tourism assets and communities is crucial to bringing new visitors to the state,” Jobe said. “This grant supports our tourism partners throughout Kansas by encouraging them to enhance and expand their advertising efforts with new marketing initiatives.”

