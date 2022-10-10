K-State doctoral students bring home gold from global cybersecurity competition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two doctoral students from Kansas State University brought home the gold from an international cybersecurity competition.

Kansas State University says on Monday, Oct. 10, that two of its doctoral students in electrical and computer engineering were recently part of a 4-member team that won the 2022 HACK@SEC virtual cybersecurity event.

K-State noted that Weimin Fu and Zhaoxiang Liu, both doctoral students in the Mike Wiegers Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, were part of the Gator Hawk Cat Community team which won the event. It said Michael Lee and Ruochen Dai, both from the University of Florida, rounded out the team which placed first after it finished as runner-up in 2021.

According to the University, HACK@SEC has dubbed itself the world’s largest hardware security “capture the flag” competition and in 2022 it was held in conjunction with the USENIX security conference. It said the team beat out 25 other teams from across the globe.

“I was pleased to see our team took first place after finishing in second place last year,” said Xiaolong Guo, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering and K-State’s advisor to the team. “To perform this well at one of the world’s largest hardware security competitions is a credit to the hard work of our team and its members.”

K-State indicated that both Fu and Liu work in Guo’s hardware security lab in the electrical and computer engineering department.

