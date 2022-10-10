Hoxie family rushed to hospital after crash seriously injures children

COLBY, Kan. (WIBW) - A family from Hoxie was rushed to a Colby hospital after a crash seriously injured two children and left the other three family members with minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of the Highway 83 and 24 junction - about 9 miles east of Colby - with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Christina R. Oleartchick, 22, of Arlington, had been headed north on U.S. 83 in a 2013 Honda CR-V. At the same time, Olivia Garcia Chavez, 30, of Hoxie, had been headed east on U.S. 24 in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am.

KHP indicated that Oleartchick failed to stop at a posted stop sign and hit Chavez’s vehicle on the back passenger’s side.

According to reports, Oleartchick complained of possible pain but was not taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, Chavez and her adult passenger, Carlos Trevino Garcia, 32, of Hoxie, were both taken to Colby Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

KHP also said that three child passengers in Chavez’s car were taken to the Colby hospital. An 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were rushed to the hospital with suspected serious injuries and a 9-month-old was taken with suspected minor injuries.

The crash log noted that both the 8- and 5-year-old were wearing seatbelts, however, neither was properly restrained. Everyone else was reported to have been properly belted and restrained.

