The Golden Crappie: Webster County woman catches unusual fish in a pond

Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The catch of the day is quite unusual.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported Holly Hadden caught the unique-colored crappie in a private pond in Webster County.

The golden color is an occurrence known as xanthochromism, a genetic condition causing unusually yellow or orange pigmentation in animals. It is similar to how albinism causes a lack of pigment.

These phenomena are not restricted to fish but can occur in various animals.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

