GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well.

A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.

Kristy Lopez, the creator of the GoFundMe, said she organized the fundraiser to help Laila’s parents, Rida and Claudette, and her brother.

According to Lopez, Laila had been headed to a day out with her Girl Scout troop at the time of the accident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said authorities were alerted to the accident just after 9 a.m. on Saturday when a U-turn resulted in a collision between a minivan and semi-truck. Laila and her two friends, Kylie Lunn, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.